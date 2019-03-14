There are porch pirates and car thieves.
On Tuesday, we showed you this video of a woman stealing patio furniture in Germantown.
"It's just bizarre that it was in the middle of the day," said the victim Lauren Quick.
The videos are great crime solving tools.
They give police hard evidence they can then use to put bad guys in jail.
"Because of the cameras and the technology, we've got automatic witnesses everywhere," said Metro Sergeant Steve Linn.
Linn said the problem is, all too often people are sending their videos in saying, 'this crime happened at this address,' when what they need to do, is fill out a police report.
"Because once you make the complaint or the report, then that report is assigned to an investigator and an investigator begins the investigation process," said Linn.
Linn said it's your best chance at getting your crime solved.
Police need a way to categorize cases.
They need to be able to look them up quickly.
So if you've got surveillance video of a crime, do what Quick did, call police and fill out a police report.
"We just felt like if we report this, maybe they will watch the area a little more, do a couple more drivebys throughout the day, so not only to help us but to help our neighbors," said Quick.
Police do patrol based on where the most crime is happening.
So if, for example, a car thief hits up your neighborhood every single victim needs to call police and fill out a report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.