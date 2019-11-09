NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 Westbound at mile marker 209 near Charlotte Ave and downtown was completely closed Saturday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car.
Police have not been able to identify the victim, who is a white woman in her 20s or 30s. She did not have any ID on her when police got to the scene.
The woman was hit by a car around 11:32 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 55-year-old man from Bethpage, said he was driving West on I-40 when an SUV in front of him licked its brakes. The driver swerved to the left to avoid the collision, but ended up hitting the pedestrian. Police tell News4 the driver was not injured or impaired. It is unclear if he is facing any charges.
Police are working to determine why the woman was on the interstate.
There were other secondary crashes as a result, but no other known injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
