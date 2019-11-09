Pedestrian Crash Generic MGN
MGN Online

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 Westbound at mile marker 209 near Charlotte Ave and downtown was completely closed Saturday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car.

Police have not been able to identify the victim, who is a white woman in her 20s or 30s. She did not have any ID on her when police got to the scene.

The woman was hit by a car around 11:32 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver, a 55-year-old man from Bethpage, said he was driving West on I-40 when an SUV in front of him licked its brakes. The driver swerved to the left to avoid the collision, but ended up hitting the pedestrian. Police tell News4 the driver was not injured or impaired. It is unclear if he is facing any charges.

Police are working to determine why the woman was on the interstate.

There were other secondary crashes as a result, but no other known injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.