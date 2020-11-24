NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people are dead and two more injured following a shooting near the Silliman Evans Bridge on Interstate 24 early Tuesday morning. 

Police say two men died in the shooting that occurred inside a pickup truck on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 49 near downtown around 3:15 a.m.

Fingerprints of the men killed, sitting in the driver and the rear driver's passenger seat, have been submitted to law enforcement databases to identify them. 

A 14-year-old female and a 16-year-old male were also passengers in the truck and were injured in the shooting. They are being treated Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 

A pistol was recovered from the truck. Officers say that truck was reported stolen out of South Nashville last week. 

A police investigation shut down a large section of the interstate for much of the early morning commute. 

Around 7:30 a.m. the interstate has been completely reopened.

Homicide detectives continue to investigate the chain of events surrounding the gunfire.

Follow News4 for updates. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.