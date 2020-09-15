NASHVILLE (WSMV) - East Precinct detectives are working to identify two men they say ran from the area of the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Robert Coughlin inside a home where he rented an apartment in the 600 block of Shelby Avenue.
Detectives are currently pursuing active leads in the case while also working to locate Evan Smith-Erving, 23.
Smith-Erving is the registered owner of a silver Mercedes-Benz C320 bearing Tennessee tag 2U97Y6 that left the immediate area around the time of the fatal shooting.
Anyone that has information regarding the identity of the two men from the pictures or knows the whereabouts of Smith-Erving or his vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
