NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives with the Hermitage Precinct of MNPD are trying to identify the suspected gunman in a September 2018 murder.
Police released surveillance pictures of the suspected gunman Thursday. In one of the photos, he is with another man with short hair.
The fatal shooting happened at 10:40 p.m. in the Dollar General parking lot on Lafayette Street. 31-year-old Joe Ivory Johnson was shot multiple times as he was getting into a friend's car. Police say it appeared as though the gunman was waiting for Johnson to get in the car.
If anyone recognizes either of the men in the pictures, Police are asking them to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Hermitage Precinct at 615-862-6993.
