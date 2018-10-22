bank robbery suspect 10/22

Police released this photo of the bank robbery suspect. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are asking for help identifying the man who robbed a south Nashville bank on Monday morning.

The robbery happened at 9:15 a.m. at the Regions Bank in the 4000 block of Nolensville Pike.

The suspect reportedly handed the teller a note demanding money. He did not show a weapon.

Police described the suspect as a black male with shoulder-length dreadlocks who is 6'1". He was wearing sunglasses, a blue jacket and a knit beanie hat.

The man may have left the bank in a white Ford Mustang with a black top.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Information can also be submitted anonymously at NashvilleCrimeStoppers.com. Anyone who submits information can qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

