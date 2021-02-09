JOELTON, TENN. (WSMV) - North Precinct detectives with Metro Nashville Police are working to identify a man they say placed a handgun to an employee's head during a robbery at Hightail gas station on Eatons Creek Road in Joelton on January 31.
The suspect fled with cash in a white sedan but wrecked when he attempted to turn left off of Eatons Creek Road onto Whites Creek Pike.
He fled this scene on foot to the Days Inn on Gifford Place where he then stole a red Nissan Frontier pickup truck.
The suspect is a black man with shoulder length dreads.
Anyone who might recognize him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 74-CRIME or log onto the Crime Stoppers website to leave a tip.
Callers into Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
