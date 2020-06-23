NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to identify a body found in Mill Creek in Antioch Tuesday morning.
The body of a young man was found in Mill Creek by Richards Road in Antioch early Tuesday morning. Police are working to identify the body and determine the cause of death.
Police tell News4 the investigation is ongoing.
News4 is working to provide updates to this story as more information becomes available.
