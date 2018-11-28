NASHVILLE (WSMV) - "Park Smart" is an initiative that the Metro Nashville Police Department has been using to urge residents to keep their cars safe from thieves.
However, crime is still high in Nashville when it comes to car burglaries.
What's even more concerning is the number of guns that are stolen from vehicles.
This month, police mailed out filers to thousands of residents in East Nashville warning them that 40 guns had been stolen in the area so far this year. Since then, that number has risen to 70.
Because you don't have to have a concealed carry to have your gun in your car, many drivers leave them inside their vehicles.
However, many make the mistake of hiding their weapons in obvious places, such as the glove box or the center console.
"If you're gonna have to hide a firearm in a car, it has to be well-hidden. The obvious spots are pretty quick, go-to places. You have to consider when people are burglarizing a car, they don't want to be in it for a long time. They want to get in, rummage around real quick and get out with whatever they can find," said Sgt. Michael Fisher with the East Precinct.
The police department says many of these thefts are happening because residents are not following the three "Park Smart" rules:
- Take your keys with you
- Secure your valuables
- Lock your vehicle
Seventy-two percent of burglarized vehicles show no sign of forced entry, meaning they were left unlocked.
"It's extremely frustrating to see these firearms stolen out of cars, and the cars are unlocked. Just in the past week here in East Nashville, we have seen two firearms stolen out of cars. One was a locked car, but one was an unlocked car. They've got to be secured," Fisher said.
At the end of the day, police say they wish drivers wouldn't leave their firearms in their cars.
"The fact that we have to have this conversation about how to hide a gun in a car seems like bad practice," Fisher said.
