NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are working to find a violent teenager who escaped from a detention facility early Tuesday morning.
Derrius Calicutt, 16, left the TrueCore facility on Stewarts Ferry Pike around 1:10 a.m.
Both the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are working to find him.
Calicutt is wanted on aggravated assault charges in Memphis.
Calicutt is 6'2" and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jogging pants.
Anyone who sees him or knows of whereabouts is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
