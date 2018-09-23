A bright, beautiful smile and a heart of gold -- that's how Lillie Buchanan described her grandson, Antonio Taylor.
"He would do anything for anybody that he could that needed him," Buchanan said.
On September 20, 1999, Antonio had his clothes laid out for a job interview in Shelbyville. He was supposed to pick up his one- and two-year-old sons from daycare later that afternoon.
Instead, he walked out the door and was never seen again.
"That's the last we heard of him," said Rochelle Adams, Taylor's mother. "You know, he wouldn't do that. He had all intentions of coming back home."
Buchanan said they still worry and wonder every day. She calls police every week asking for updates.
"We're not going to give up on this," she said. "We're not going to give up hope on it. We're not going to give up."
Police suspect foul play, and they know someone out there has the answers.
Officials recently released pictures of Taylor on social media hoping to generate new leads.
"It will all come to closure one day," Adams said.
"We could rest a little better if we just had closure of what happened to him," Buchanan said. "Bring him home, and let's just put him to rest."
If you know something, investigators said, pick up the phone.
You can call the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811 or Crime Stoppers at 931-685-4300. Tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.