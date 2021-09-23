HENDERSONVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police are working to locate anyone involved in stealing a utility trailer on Tuesday morning.
Around 5 a.m. at a business on Rockland Road, video surveillance captured images of an SUV driving behind the business, hooking a trailer to the hitch, and leaving the business within a two minute period.
If anyone knows information regarding this theft, or have seen the vehicle or trailer, you are asked to contact Hendersonville Police by calling 615-264-5303 or 615-594-4113.
