NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was arrested over the weekend for public intoxication and other charges after investigators say she fought someone while getting off a city bus. She also has been in trouble with the law before.
According to Metro Police, Constance Renee Davis was taken into custody after she got into a fight with a passenger after getting off a WeGo Transit bus on Martin Lurther King Jr. Blvd on Sunday.
Officers noted Davis, who has a lengthy criminal history, had a strong odor of alcohol and her eyes were bloodshot and watery. She was also unsteady on her feet as she walked.
Davis refused medical attention at the scene once paramedics arrived, even though she was bleeding from the mouth from the fight. When police took her into custody for public intoxication, she began to throw her body back and forth and stated she was not getting into the back of any patrol car.
As officers were trying to place Davis in the back of the patrol car, Davis spit blood on the head and neck of one of the officers.
Davis was charged with assault, public intoxication, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and assault of a police officer. Bond was set at $7,000. Investigators said she did not qualify for a citation because she had multiple failure to appear citations on her record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.