NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police say a woman was arrested for trying to kill her husband who was a patient at a local hospital with a pillow.
According to arrest records, 60-year-old Barbara Jones was visiting her husband who was a patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. After hearing shouts for help, a witness came to the door of the room Joseph Jones was in and saw Barbara Jones taking a pillow off of her husband's face. Joseph told the witness that Barbara "tried smothering" him to death.
Joseph Jones told police that Barbara was completely on top of him in the hospital bed using all of her body weight. He said he tried to use the nurse call button but Barbara slapped it out of his hand. He was able to have one arm up near his head and maneuver his head under the pillow to shout for help. His medical state prevented him from lifting his wife off of him but he was able to remain conscious during the attack. He told police he had previously heard Barbara drinking and could smell alcohol in the room.
Barbara Jones was charged with attempted criminal homicide. Bond was set at $50,000.
