NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators say a roommate threatened to kill her roommate with a gun after he confronted her about an unknown guest in their home, a fight which started with an argument and an Egyptian artifact being thrown.
Officers were called to the home on the 1900 block of Hermosa Street on Sunday night for a report of domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they found the victim who told them that he had a fight with his roommate, 32-year-old Joslynn Angell Dixon.
The victim said he came home earlier in the evening and found beer in the refrigerator that didn't belong to him. The victim realized that the beer belonged to someone that Dixon had over at the home, and they had previously spoke about not having people over if he didn't know who they were.
The victim reportedly knocked on Dixon's bedroom door and said that her visitor needed to go ahead and leave for the night. The victim said Dixon opened the door naked and became very irate, cussing at him and throwing an Egyptian artifact at his arm which struck him above his elbow.
The victim said he turned to walk away and went into the kitchen when Dixon came out of her bedroom with a black pistol classified as being similar to a duty-issued Glock 22 with an extended magazine. Dixon reportedly threatened to kill the victim if he kept on, and she and her guest left the home.
Dixon is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent. She is being held in the Metro Detention Facility on $3,500 bond.
