NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police say 38-year-old Dwanna Evans allegedly stabbed her husband after he refused to sign divorce papers.
In a just released affidavit, the August 10th incident report states that the victim was sitting in his car at their Scruggs Lane apartment residence smoking a blunt, when his wife approached the vehicle.
The report says the two argued for a time, and she wanted him to sign divorce papers, which he refused. The victim said his wife went back inside, but returned a short time later, approaching the driver's side door.
The victim said she began to jab at him with a knife, did stab him in the forearm, and then left. He told officers he did not want to prosecute or have the police involved.
While speaking with officers, he did provide his name, and through a records search, officers found the victim had previously identified his wife as 38-year-old Dwanna Evans.
Police arrested Evans on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and she remains in custody at the Metro Nashville-Davidson County Detention Center.
