NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman is facing contraband charges after investigators say she admitted to smuggling various drugs inside her genitals for an inmate in jail.
Investigators say on Monday night just before 8 p.m., Tennessee Department of Corrections agents were notified that a visitor has a package concealed in her genitals whole being scanned at a checkpoint area of Riverbend Maximum Security Institution on Cockrill Bend Blvd. in Nashville.
The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Rebecca Leann Proffitt, handed over the package wrapped in black tape to prison staff while she was in the search room. An agent opened the package and found 41 grams of marijuana, 12 strips of Buprenorphine, around 20.8 grams of loose tobacco, and around 45.5 grams of meth.
Proffitt admitted to investigators to concealing the package in her genitals and smuggling it into prison for an intended inmate. She said she did not know what the contents of the package were and knew it had at least contained marijuana because of the odor. She claimed she received the package from an unknown person and was paid $300 to smuggle it into prison.
She was booked into jail on charges of contraband in a penal institution. Bond was set at $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.