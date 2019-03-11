NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a woman who had been using crack pulled a knife on a child in East Nashville and demanded money on Sunday.
According to the police report, 31-year-old Ruby Nation approached several people for money near the playground at the CWA Plaza Apartments on South 5th Street.
Nation then allegedly pulled a kitchen knife out of her pants and demanded money from a child.
The child reportedly threw a basketball in Nation's face and ran to his mother. Nation allegedly hid the knife before police arrived.
According to police, Nation said she was injured by the basketball and was taken to the hospital.
Nation reportedly told her doctor she had been using "crack, weed and powder."
Nation is charged with aggravated robbery, trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, false report and public intoxication. She is being held on $38,500 bond.
