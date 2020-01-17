MARSHALL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Marshall County investigators have arrested a woman who plotted to kill the woman her husband left her for, and paid a man to commit the crime.
Arrest records show 40-year-old Kelly Lenae Kilbourn arranged to meet with a man and pay him $200 to kill the 18-year-old woman.
Investigators say Kilbourn did meet with the unknown male and discussed killing the woman and the amount it would cost.
Kilbourn was charged with solicitation to commit first degree murder. Bond was set at $250,000.
