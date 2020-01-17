Kelly Kilbourn

Kelly Kilbourn

 Marshall County Sheriff's Office

MARSHALL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Marshall County investigators have arrested a woman who plotted to kill the woman her husband left her for, and paid a man to commit the crime.

Arrest records show 40-year-old Kelly Lenae Kilbourn arranged to meet with a man and pay him $200 to kill the 18-year-old woman.

Investigators say Kilbourn did meet with the unknown male and discussed killing the woman and the amount it would cost.

Kilbourn was charged with solicitation to commit first degree murder. Bond was set at $250,000.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.