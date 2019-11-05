NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman has been arrested after police received reports of stalking from a neighbor.
Morgan L. Heath, 23, was arrested on Monday by Metro Police on stalking charges. From Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, police were dispatched to a neighbors home on reports on stalking by Heath.
The victim said her next-door neighbor repeatedly came to her home even after being told to "stay away" from the victim's residence.
On two occasions after the victim called the police on Heath, notes were left on the victim's door and mailbox stating, "Racist white trash", and "I told you not to mess with me."
Heath is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.
