LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Lebanon Police Department investigators have arrested a woman after trying to break into Franklin's Market on Highway 70 twice, the second time successfully gaining entry.
According to a post on the Lebanon Police Department Facebook page, the first incident occurred on Saturday, Dec. 8 when the woman, later identified as 50-year-old Regina Carpenter was seen trying to break the glass door of the business with a rock. She was not successful in her attempt but caused severe damage to the door.
Then, investigators said Carpenter tried again on Saturday, Dec. 15 when she rammed a car into the door. Carpenter went into the store to retrieve cigarettes off of a display, while a passenger in the car hopped into the driver seat.
Investigators said she struggled to load the cigarettes into the car, spilling them all over the ground and tripping on the curb twice. It was then that the driver drove off and left her there.
Carpenter, who also goes by the name Regina Scott, was charged with vandalism and burglary.
