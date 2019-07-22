NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a woman who they say tried to run over police officers with her car and had admitted to drinking even though she was underage.
According to arrest records, officers responded to the 240 block of Craigmeade Drive to a field where there were reports of loud screaming coming from a bonfire on the property. Officers found a dirt road that went downhill towards the bonfire and they traveled down the road on foot.
When they got to the bonfire, they found a white Chrysler 200 with a female driver and a male passenger leaving the area. Officers called out for the car to stop, and the car stopped briefly. When officers went to the driver side window of the car, they knocked on the window which prompted the driver to accelerate the car and kick dirt up at the officers.
Officers were forced to jump out of the way as the car accelerated up the hill. Officers chased after the car on foot to record its tags and put out a BOLO for the car.
Another officer conducted a traffic stop of the car and found the 20-year-old driver, Victoria Gundrum. Officers positively identified Gundrum as the driver of the car. Gundrum reportedly smelled of alcohol, slurred her speech, was unsteady on her feet, had bloodshot eyes. She reportedly failed a field sobriety test and told officers she had been drinking as well as took anxiety medication.
Gundrum was arrested for DUI, two counts attempted aggravated assault on a police officer, driving on a suspended license, and underage drinking. She was booked into jail on $13,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.