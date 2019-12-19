NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man for the assault and rape of a woman under an overpass near The Gulch.
On Wednesday, Metro Police were called to 6th Avenue North and Mulberry Street in the Gulch in response to a woman saying she was raped and assaulted. A passerby called police after hearing the victim screaming for help.
The witness saw a man, later identified as 31-year-old Christopher L. Wheeler, running north on 6th Avenue from under the overpass of I-40. He appeared to be pulling up his pants as he was running away and was last seen heading towards the Greyhound Bus Station.
The victim emerged from the same underpass with obvious injuries to her face. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
Wheeler was later found at the bus station and was positively identified by the witnesses. When officials met with the victim at the hospital, she provided a clothing and physical description of Wheeler as the man who assaulted her. She said she was walking north on 6th Avenue when she was grabbed by Wheeler.
Wheeler reportedly made the victim walk up a concrete ramp to the top of the underpass, once she was there he began to punch her and choke her and she lost consciousness. When she woke up, Wheeler was performing a sexual act on her and she screamed for help, that was when he fled the scene.
Wheeler gave conflicting statements to police. He initially denied being under the underpass or being with anyone. He consented to give a sample of his DNA.
After being confronted with the witnesses statements, he changed his story and said he did have sex with the victim but before any assault. Wheeler denied forcing the victim to have sex with him, but he did admit to punching the victim twice in the face causing her to bleed. Wheeler said she did begin to scream for help which led him to flee the area.
Wheeler was charged with aggravated rape with bodily injury and aggravated assault. Bond was set at $200,000.
