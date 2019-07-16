NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a woman on drug and weapons charges after they found guns and drugs in a home while searching for a wanted fugitive.
Investigators say Stephanie J. Meadows was present at a home on the 900 block of West Trinity Lane while a search warrant was being executed by US Marshals for a wanted fugitive, Jason Jones.
While Jones was being apprehended, officials noted a white powdery substance, a green leafy substance, and numerous scales out in plain view.
With a search warrant, narcotics investigators searched the home and found 60 grams of cocaine, 10.3 grams of meth, 13.9 grams of ecstasy, 1.3 grams of heroin, electronic scales, kilo presses, and items used to cut narcotics. Investigators also found 13 semi-automatic handguns and rifles.
Meadows was charged with dangerous felony weapon possession with intent, several drug possession with intent to distribute charges, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into jail on $77,500 bond.
