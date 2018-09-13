HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested a woman in connection with a domestic shooting in Hendersonville.
Fabiola Goncalves, 51, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.
The shooting happened on Wednesday at a home on Fairways Drive.
Goncalves is being held at the Sumner County Jail. She is scheduled to appear in General Sessions Court on Nov. 14.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 615-822-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by sending a text to 274637 using keyword TIPHPD.
