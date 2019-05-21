NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An East Nashville woman was arrested Monday after she reportedly stabbed a man in the head with a steak knife.
According to arrest records, officers were dispatched on Monday to a home on the 500 block of Summer Place in the Cayce Homes area of East Nashville on a call that someone was stabbed in the head.
When they arrived, they located the victim outside the back door with a severe stab wound in his head. Officers also talked with children who lived at the home outside who were yelling, "MOMMA STABBED HIM."
Officers found the suspect, 36-year-old Latasha Renee Winston inside the home with a bloody steak knife laying on the ground and blood scattered around the room.
The victim was reportedly uncooperative with officers and did not give a statement. Winston said that nothing happened. Officers later determined that the victim and Winston were in a domestic relationship.
Officers determined based on the victim's injuries, the bloody knife, fresh blood in the apartment, and the children's statements to police that Winston was the aggressor and she was arrested.
Winston was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent.
