GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a woman fired shots at two hunters who ventured onto her property on Thursday.
According to police, the victims were raccoon hunting with their dog when their dog ran toward 7745 Ridgewood Rd.
Ashley Pepin, the homeowner, stepped out of the house and asked the two victims if they had any beer, according to police.
Authorities say the victims asked Pepin if she had the dog, and she replied that she did and thought that the dog had a bomb around its neck.
The victims explained the "bomb" was a tracking device on the dog's collar and asked her to return the dog.
Police say Pepin then went into the house and returned carrying a shotgun. The victims claim she fired as many as 15 shots at them.
Police recovered several shell casings off Pepin's porch, and she confessed to shooting at the victims.
Police say Pepin also admitted to being drunk at the time.
