1 killed, 1 injured in Donelson shooting

Police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Donelson late Monday night. 

 Thomas Davis

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After an interview with Saamia Boyce Jr., the man named as a suspect in the murder of 29-year-old Alexis Douglas, Metro Police have withdrawn warrants against him.

In the interview, Boyce claims he was mistakenly identified by a witness as a suspect. 

Metro Police have identified a suspect after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened in Donelson late Monday night.

Police say Douglas, the ex-girlfriend of Boyce, was shot and killed inside an Elm Hill Pike apartment around 11:44 p.m. on Monday. Another man inside the apartment was wounded.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case.

 
 

