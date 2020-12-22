NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After an interview with Saamia Boyce Jr., the man named as a suspect in the murder of 29-year-old Alexis Douglas, Metro Police have withdrawn warrants against him.
In the interview, Boyce claims he was mistakenly identified by a witness as a suspect.
After an interview tonight w/Saamia Boyce Jr., detectives are withdrawing warrants against him for the murder of Alexis Douglas to further investigate Boyce's claim that he was mistakenly identified by a witness. Detectives continue to investigate evolving information in the case— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 23, 2020
Metro Police have identified a suspect after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened in Donelson late Monday night.
Police say Douglas, the ex-girlfriend of Boyce, was shot and killed inside an Elm Hill Pike apartment around 11:44 p.m. on Monday. Another man inside the apartment was wounded.
Detectives are continuing to investigate this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.