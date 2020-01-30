Police: White man wearing blackface robs Maryland bank

PERRYVILLE, MD (WSMV) - Investigators in Maryland are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a bank while wearing blackface on Tuesday.
Perryville Police Department tells NBC News that the suspect, described as a late 20s-early 30s white male wearing face paint, robbed a PNC Bank and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Perryville is located northeast of Baltimore.
