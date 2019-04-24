GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - Police are putting out a warning about a phone scam where people pretend to be the FBI.
People are receiving the recorded messages stating the resident’s social security number was compromised and they want to help get the resident a new one.
Then they ask for people to purchase gift cards and provide the card numbers to a call back number left on the message.
No government agency would do this and the police department is asking anyone who gets the message to report it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.