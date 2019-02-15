NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is warning drivers that they are out in full force cracking down on speeding along Interstate 440.

Due to the major construction along I-440, speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph to protect construction workers and drivers.

The police department said they issued 27 citations on just Tuesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is also assisting with the enforcement of the reduced speed limit.

With major construction now underway on I-440, we, @THPNashville & @myTDOT are SERIOUS about the lowered speed limit, which many drivers are ignoring. 27 citations were issued on Tue of this week alone. The 45 mph speed limit protects both motorists & construction workers. pic.twitter.com/Gk1Wawgf0e — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 15, 2019

