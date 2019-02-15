NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is warning drivers that they are out in full force cracking down on speeding along Interstate 440.
Due to the major construction along I-440, speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph to protect construction workers and drivers.
The police department said they issued 27 citations on just Tuesday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is also assisting with the enforcement of the reduced speed limit.
With major construction now underway on I-440, we, @THPNashville & @myTDOT are SERIOUS about the lowered speed limit, which many drivers are ignoring. 27 citations were issued on Tue of this week alone. The 45 mph speed limit protects both motorists & construction workers. pic.twitter.com/Gk1Wawgf0e— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 15, 2019
Lighting relocation, noise wall construction, shoulder paving and ramp work all start this week. However, traffic won't be impacted too much just yet.
Right now, crews are in the middle of replacing a much needed noise wall as part of 440's reconstruction project.
The I-440 project will be affecting traffic in the west Nashville area for several months. Here's everything you need to know.
Starting March 1, heavy construction and lane closures will be impacting traffic on I-440 for almost a year and a half.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.