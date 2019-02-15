I-440

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is warning drivers that they are out in full force cracking down on speeding along Interstate 440.

Due to the major construction along I-440, speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph to protect construction workers and drivers.

The police department said they issued 27 citations on just Tuesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is also assisting with the enforcement of the reduced speed limit.

Road work begins on I-440 overhaul

Road work begins on I-440 overhaul

Lighting relocation, noise wall construction, shoulder paving and ramp work all start this week.  However, traffic won't be impacted too much just yet.  

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Kara is an Emmy Award-winning digital producer. She is a Cincinnati native and an alumna of the University of South Carolina. She previously worked at WRDW-TV in Augusta, Ga., before moving to Nashville five years ago to work at WSMV-TV.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.