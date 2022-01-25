SUMNER CO., TN (WSMV) – Sumner County asked the public for help Tuesday to locate a wanted teenager.
Authorities are searching for Dillon Kirby, 19, who is wanted by both Sumner and Macon counties. Tennessee Highway Patrol are also assisting in the search.
Kirby has been previously charged with kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, theft over $10,000, and many other chargers officials said. Police alleged that he was armed during some of these offenses and fear that he will steal a vehicle.
Police said he was last seen in the area of Mt. Vernon Road near Whitson Road in Bethpage. Residents are encouraged to lock their doors, keep their keys safe, and call the Sheriff’s Office at (615)451-3838 if they see any suspicious activity.
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.
