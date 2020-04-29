Metro police said they need to get the word out about an old scam has resurfaced in a big way.
It involves sex and money.
It’s blackmail coming in the form of email.
The emails say something like, 'we’ve hacked your Facebook account. We’ve obtained sexually explicit video of you, and if you don’t pay $2000 in bitcoin, we’ll broadcast that video online.'
"And just the worst fear is that, that be made public, and that’s what the bad guys are preying on," said Metro fraud Sergeant Michael Warren.
Warren said, the emails are believable, especially since, in many cases, the bad guys have your actual Facebook password.
They include it in their emails, but Warren said, don’t fall for it.
"It’s not legitimate. There is no merit to their threats," said Warren.
When this story aired, Metro police had received 20 reports in seven days and that’s just from the people who decided to call police.
"We’ve had seven today that’s come through. In addition to that, we had multiple calls to our Chief's office saying, 'hey, that this is happened to me,'" said Warren.
Police said, if you get one of these emails what you should do is change your password immediately and report it to Facebook.
Don’t click on anything in the email, don’t respond and definitely do not pay.
"They’re just going to milk you because, as soon as you give them one payment, they’re going to come back and ask for more, ask for more, and it’ll never stop. There’s no end to it," said Warren.
The reason the bad guys ask for bitcoin is because it’s virtually untraceable and can be moved world wide.
Police said, if you fall for this scam, there is no way to get your money back and the chances of finding the scam artist are slim to none.
