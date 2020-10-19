Nashville has a reputation for being the place where budding musicians can get their start and make it big.
Scam artists are now taking advantage of that.
There's a new Music City themed scam out there and it is making the rounds.
"You're out and the suspect is beat feet and that's what were seeing multiple times a week in Nashville," said Metro fraud sergeant Michael Warren.
Scammers are offering people free cds.
Sometimes they even have names and phone numbers on them.
"Anything that may add legitimacy to try to build your trust," said Warren.
Next they tell you it would really help them out, to get views on YouTube
They ask you to hand over your phone so they can pull up their song.
Instead they pull up a banking app like Venmo or Paypal.
"They open it up. They send themselves anywhere from a couple hundred bucks to a few thousand dollars. After that they immediately pull up an app to play a song. They hand the phone back to you. They go on their merry way. You listen to the song. You close the app. A couple hours later you get
a notification that $2,000 has been sent to some stranger," explained Warren.
The money is hard to trace since the thieves don't send it directly to themselves.
Police said, instead, they use a third party account so they can transfer the money to themselves later.
"I say it all the time: scammers didn't wake up this morning and roll out of the bed and decide to scam people. This is their job. This is their art. This is their craft and they're very good at it," said Warren.
Warren said everyone should beware and tell their friends.
"Never hand over your phone to a person you don't know. Always be cautious and protect it like it's your billfold or your purse because it practically is," said Warren.
Police said if this has happened to you call the non-emergency line at 615-862-8600 and fill out a report.
