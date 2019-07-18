Police see porch pirates all year long so when they heard about Amazon Prime day, they knew: "there's going to be a whole bunch of packages sitting around," said Metro police sergeant Michael Fisher.
If you didn't have your package sent to work, and you're gone during the day because of work, have a neighbor pick it up.
"Or if you've got retired family members, or somebody that's going to be home to be able to retrieve that package immediately is always your best option," said Fisher.
If not, at the very least, notify your neighbors so they can keep a watchful eye like many do out in East Nashville.
"Neighborhoods out here are really well connected. They're really quick to call each other and say, 'hey, someone's on your porch. Hey call non-emergency for me,'" said Fisher.
Like the porch pirates, police also know these prime day packages are en route, so they'll be out looking for those up to no good.
They say if you do lose a package and catch the thief on a ring camera,
be sure you fill out a police report in addition to sending in your video.
"What's frustrating for us is when we see a crime posted on social media and we go, 'this is news to us.' Social media is a great platform to share what's going on in your community, but the police need to have this information first so that we can work with it," said Fisher.
