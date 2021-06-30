"I often use Venmo. I always have it on my phone," said Nashville tourist Thara Nugues.
The money moving apps are quick and easy which is why so many people have them on their phones.
"And it's free, so we like it a lot," said Nugues.
But experts now warn that convenience does actually come with a cost.
"Every time they make it convenient for the consumer they're making it convenient for the bad guy," said Michael Warren, a Lieutenant with the Metro Police Department.
Warren said they're seeing at least 10 reports a week involving people victimized by their own money moving apps.
Those victims either lose their phone or get it stolen.
In some cases, they hand their phone over to someone for a minute or two and in that short time, "people are literally just opening the app and sending if not hundreds thousands of dollars to another account," said Warren.
Even if police catch the perpetrators, the crimes are hard to prove.
If you try getting your money back from the app, you likely won't get very far.
"They're not FDIC insured and so they're going to fight a little harder on those reimbursements because now you're cutting into their bottom line," said Warren.
Warren said, don't hand your unlocked phone over to anyone especially if you're not hovering over them.
Make the money moving apps password protected.
Make your transactions private not public, and even though these apps are super convenient, you might consider bank money moving apps like Zelle.
"Traditional banks do have that FDIC coverage to where, yes, you've been victimized, but they're not the bearing the full brunt of it because they can actually file a claim with the FDIC.
If you are victimized by a money moving app, police said first, report it to your bank so that the crime is on record.
Then file a police report.
Next contact the credit bureaus.
If the thief somehow has your personal information they may be able to use it to get credit.
Lastly, call the Federal Trade Commission to tell them what's happened.
