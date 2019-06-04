Police posted the warning on Facebook Thursday.
The Winchester chief told News4 a man and a woman, both in their 20's, overdosed on fentanyl laced marijuana and, if it hadn't been for the life saving drug Narcan, the two would likely be dead today.
"It is something people should be paying attention to," said Brian Todd with the Metro Health Department.
Todd said they haven't seen any cases in Nashville yet, but they are worried and want to get the word out since two giant mid state music festivals are now just days away.
People will be travelling to Middle Tennessee from all over the country.
"I think especially when you're talking about Bonnaroo, or something more broad, you know in Tennessee, or really Middle Tennessee that can involve several counties of course, that's something the state health department would be sending out," said Todd.
So far, the TBI has seen fentanyl in things like heroin, meth and prescription pills, not marijuana.
So officials said people need to be aware: marijuana, which was once considered non lethal, now has the potential to kill.
"This is something that is a lot more serious," said Todd. "You want to be aware that may be something much more dangerous than just smoking marijuana."
The Winchester police chief told News4 they're doing everything they can to track down the bad batch, but so far, they haven't succeeded.
