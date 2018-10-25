"I went to the mailbox and this letter came in the mail and it scared me," said a Nashville woman who wanted to remain anonymous.
She received the letter on Tuesday.
Fortunately she was savvy enough to question it.
"I took it to the office and the lady told me, she said, 'that ain't nothing but a scam,'" she said.
The letter said, "you are receiving this letter because someone has reported drug activities in this apartment unit."
It threatened eviction and a $50,000 fine unless the recipient agreed to pay $700 by green dot card.
"There is no such thing as making payment to avoid arrest or avoid prosecution. That's extortion and the police department would never participate in anything like that," said Metro Fraud Sergeant Michael Warren.
We called the number on the letter. No one answered.
Police said if you give them a green dot card or any money at all, they will take it and run.
"They're going to transfer it to another account. They're going to move it through multiple mules because these people aren't rookies. They didn't wake up yesterday and decide to do scams," said Warren.
Police found out about the letters this week.
So far, they don't know of anyone who has fallen for it and now they're doing everything they can to keep it that way.
"It infuriates me. It really does and that's the reason were not going to tolerate this. We're going to investigate this and, if we can figure out who it is, we're going to prosecute them to the fullest," said Warren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.