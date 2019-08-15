FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Counterfeit money has been popping up across the Mid-State and has now made its way to Franklin.
Franklin Police and the Secret Service hosted a class Thursday on how to tell the difference between real money and fake money. Police say counterfeit cash tends to come in waves, but it usually has a connection to the same area.
"It's not happening just here, but when we see it in spurts it's usually regionally across the area," said Lt. Charles Warner of the Franklin Police Department. "We are in close communication with other departments as well as the secret service about the influx that we see."
Police say if you think you have some questionable cash, take it to your bank and they will be able to check.
