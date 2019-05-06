Looking at this mangled metal, it's a wonder that then 2-year-old Mason Carney survived his 2014 car crash.
Emergency responders found him some 30 feet away still strapped in his car seat.
Police say they see it time and time again: properly installed car seats saving lives.
"It's the best way you can show your child you love them is to protect them and secure them in their car seat properly," said Lieutenant Bill Miller with Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Miller said you also need to constantly be checking for recalls.
Give them a thorough check over every time you strap in your child.
"Check the tether straps. Check the seat belt. Make sure the child seat is secured properly," said Miller.
Make sure they're age appropriate.
There is a difference and it can make the difference between life and death.
Also do what mother of three Erika Wellbourn did and check for expiration dates.
"With our 4-year-old, we had to look into different car seats because her first baby seat expired by the time we had our third," said Wellbourn.
To check on complaints and recalls for car seats visit www.nhtsa.gov.
You can also download the free Tennessee Passenger Safety App for information on which car seats to use when.
