A child safety kit is something police said every parent should have.
They include an up-to date forward facing photo of your kid, a strand of hair, your child's height, weight, birth date and fingerprints.
That way, if your child goes missing police will be able to get the information fast.
"We see it all too often where parents say, 'I just don't know. Just find my kid," said Sergeant Michael Warren with the Metro Police Department.
There are legitimate companies out there that offer the kits, but lately police have been hearing reports of people calling and going door to door
offering free child safety kits.
They ask for kids' personal information and even insisting the kids be present.
"That to me is very suspicious and I'd be very concerned and alarmed about giving them information and them having to come by and see my kids," said Warren.
Warren said they don't know if these folks are trying to abduct children, steal their identities or if it's just a sales tactic.
What they do know is, no one should have your child's personal information but you and sometimes all it takes is a name and an address to cause years worth of problems.
"So let's not let a good service be turned into a bad service, and not only are you not going to get your child safety kit, but you've also compromised their identity and who knows how much damage you've caused," said Warren.
