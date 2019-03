It's shaping up to be a glorious weekend in downtown Nashville. For many, the party is already getting started.

+2 ATV driver suspected of dragging Metro Officer down Broadway arrested NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro police announced Wednesday evening that the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested a suspect for the inciden…

However, Metro Police are wanting folks to stay vigilant after more than 100 ATVs and dirt bikes overtook Lower Broadway last Saturday.

ATV crash victim calling for action Vester said she and her husband had just left Walmart Sunday when one of the ATV's hit their car head on. Then when Vester's husband called police, one of the bikers pulled a gun. They stole his phone before taking off.

They're wanting everyone to keep an eye out for trucks and trailers hauling ATVs around downtown.

Metro Police said it’s developing a plan to make sure something like that doesn't happen again.

Police said several involved in last Saturday's incident came from outside Nashville, staying in short-term rentals and hotels.

If anyone sees ATV/dirt bike activity, they're told to contact the non-emergency dispatch number (615) 862-8600.

News4 asked Metro Police if they plan to increase patrols on Lower Broadway or monitor social media posts looking for these organized riders but didn't get a response to those questions.