FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police say they have tracked down a violent offender who was wanted for violating the sex offender registry.
According to investigators, Terry Lamarr Weston was arrested at a home on Natchez Street late Wednesday night without incident.
Police said the tipster saw Weston's photo on the news.
Weston's convictions include criminal attempt to commit aggravated statutory rape and aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.
Weston reportedly failed to register with the sex offender registry, as required by law, following his release from jail.
