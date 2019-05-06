NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a man after his wife found video on his phone of him sexually abusing her 5-year-old son, his stepson.
On May 5, the victim's mother contacted police saying she found video from March 22 around 7:42 a.m. that showed Calvillo engaged in sex acts with the young boy. The details of the affidavit are too explicit to publish.
The mother of the victim told police that when she saw the video she immediately identified her son's voice who, in the video, identified the suspect as Calvillo.
Calvillo is facing charges of felony rape of a child. He is being held on $150,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.