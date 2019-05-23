NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators are searching for suspects after an overnight shooting at a duplex on Anderson Road in southeast Nashville.
According to Metro Police, a gunshot victim arrived at TriStar Southern Hills Hospital just before midnight with a serious wound to the groin area. Another victim was also struck with a handgun.
One of the victims told investigators that as they arrived at the duplex, three of four suspects exited a car, forced four victims out of their car, demanded money, and told the victims to lie on the ground.
One of the victims was moved to the front of the suspect's car when the shot was heard.
The suspects fled the area in a dark-colored 4-door car. Two of the suspects are described as black males, and no description was given for the other two suspects.
The shooting victim was later transferred to TriStar Skyline Medical Center due to the extent of their injuries.
