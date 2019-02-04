NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police say a man shot an attempted robbery suspect after he attacked his wife at an Antioch apartment complex.
The 25-year-old victim was walking to her home at the Baker Station Apartments when Jordan Ponce allegedly came up behind her and grabbed her purse around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Ponce bashed the woman's head into the side of the building when she wouldn't hand over her purse.
Her 29-year-old husband heard her screaming and ran outside. He then jumped over a railing and landed on top of Ponce when he ran away.
Ponce then ran toward the parking lot, and the woman's husband followed. He said Ponce hit him in the head during the altercation. Police said the man then drew his gun and fired at Ponce.
Ponce, 19, was struck in his stomach and hand. He ran to a silver Acura in the parking lot and left the apartment complex.
Ponce was later dropped off by the driver of the Acura at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center. He was later transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Investigators said the vehicle was stolen about 90 minutes beforehand from an apartment complex on Linbar Drive. The keys were left inside the vehicle. The Acura was recovered just before 2 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex on Piccadilly Row.
The victim was treated at TriStar Summit Medical Center for cuts and bruises to her head.
