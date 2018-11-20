CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police say a driver has died from his injuries after he was shot in Clarksville on Monday night.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Antorius Gallion.
Officers said the vehicle was shot at multiple times from another vehicle near the intersection of Warfield Boulevard and Raleigh Court just after 7:30 p.m.
There were three people inside the vehicle when it flipped.
Gallion was hit by a bullet. He was taken to a hospital in Nashville and later died from his injuries.
A female passenger, also in her 20s, was taken to a local hospital for back pain and has since been released. The second passenger was not injured.
Police said they believe suspects and the victims knew each other. They have not released the name of the gunman at this time and are not looking for any suspects at this time.
Warfield Boulevard has reopened after being closed for several hours.
If you have any information regarding the case, you're asked to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5195, the tipline at 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously here.
