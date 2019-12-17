Sumner County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was reportedly shot, robbed, and had his car stolen.

SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Sumner County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was reportedly shot, robbed, and had his car stolen.

According to Sumner County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 8:50 a.m. The victim drove the suspect to Gallatin so that they could purchase drugs. Once the victim and the suspect got out of the car, the suspect shot the victim in the leg, robbed him, and stole his car.

The victim's girlfriend was in the car when the suspect stole it, she was later found unharmed.

The suspect has not yet been identified and is still wanted. The vehicle stolen was a tan 2013 Buick Lacrosse with TN Tag # 3P06S3.

Schools were briefly put on alert for the suspect but the alert has since been lifted.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.

