  • Renea A.

Viewer video sent in to News4 shows a Kingston Springs Police SUV crashed on Interstate 40 East at mile marker 185. 

CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Kingston Springs police vehicle was involved in a crash reported on Interstate 40 eastbound early Tuesday morning. 

A viewer video sent to News4 showed a Kingston Springs Police SUV wrecked on the interstate at mile marker 185.

It is unclear at this time what led to the crash or if there were any injuries sustained. 

TDOT estimated a clear time of 6:38 a.m.. As of 6:45 a.m. traffic maps of the area still show backups. 

News4 has a crew on the way to gather more information. 

Follow News4 for updates. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.