NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police released a new video Wednesday showing that if you leave your keys left in your car, it takes less than 40 seconds for thieves to steal the vehicle.
Sgt. Chad Young with the Metro Nashville Police Department's Auto Theft unit said year after year half of all vehicles stolen have keys left inside.
"If you think it can't happen to you, think again," Young said. "And remember, those who steal your vehicle will likely use it another crime of opportunity. Don't give that chance."
Just last week, 55 cars were stolen from across the city of Nashville.
Sixty-five percent of those cars had the keys inside.
Eight of the vehicles were left running without the driver present.
